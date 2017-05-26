BRIEF-Fitch says Cyprus bond issue reduces refinancing risks
* Cyprus's EUR850 million bond issue reduces refinancing risks and demonstrates sovereign's improved financing flexibility
May 26 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc
* Reports fourth quarter earnings
* for period January 1, 2017 through March 31, 2017, total net investment income was $0.21 per share
* Total net assets of fund on March 31, 2017 were $1.20 billion, as compared with $1.16 billion on December 31, 2016
* Qtrly total net realized and unrealized gain was $28.2 million or $0.33 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cyprus's EUR850 million bond issue reduces refinancing risks and demonstrates sovereign's improved financing flexibility
* TWO BOARD MEMBERS YUSHENG ZHAO AND TUEN TING CHEUNG LEAVE BOARD AT OWN REQUEST AS OF TODAY