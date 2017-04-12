BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 13 AllianceBernstein Holding LP
* AB announces march 31, 2017 assets under managementAllianceBernstein Holding LP says preliminary assets under management remained flat in March at $498 billion
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer