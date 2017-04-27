April 27 AllianceBernstein Holding Lp:
* AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. announces first quarter
results
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - total assets under
management as of March 31, 2017 were $497.9, up $17.7 billion,
or 3.7%, from December 31, 2016
* Qtrly net revenues $764.92 million versus $769.13 million
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - qtrly gaap diluted net
income of $0.46 per unit
* Qtrly adjusted net revenues $623.8 million $590.1 million
* Qtrly adjusted diluted net income per unit was $0.46
* AllianceBernstein Holding -total net outflows were $0.2
billion in Q1, compared to net outflows of $0.1 billion in
previous quarter, net inflows of $2.2 billion in prior year
period
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $746.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
