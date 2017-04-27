April 27 AllianceBernstein Holding Lp:

* AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. announces first quarter results

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - total assets under management as of March 31, 2017 were $497.9, up $17.7 billion, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2016

* Qtrly net revenues $764.92 million versus $769.13 million

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - qtrly gaap diluted net income of $0.46 per unit

* Qtrly adjusted net revenues $623.8 million $590.1 million

* Qtrly adjusted diluted net income per unit was $0.46

* AllianceBernstein Holding -total net outflows were $0.2 billion in Q1, compared to net outflows of $0.1 billion in previous quarter, net inflows of $2.2 billion in prior year period

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $746.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S