Feb 17 Allianz Se

* CEO says can reach 2018 goals organically

* CEO says no trade-off between share buyback and external growth, can do both

* CEO says property-casualty and asset management remain where we would like to acquire

* CFO says sees potential to outperform in P&C in 2017, at good level already in health & life

* CEO says wants to systematically exit traditional life insurance

* CEO says U.S. outlook principally positive

* CEO says on reported QBE approach: was not correctly reported in papers Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)