BRIEF-India's Aryaman Capital Markets posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 5 million rupees versus loss 1.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Allianz CFO on CNBC
* Says have the flexibility to do acquisitions going forward
* Says can reach all targets organically, acquisitions are not a must
* Says could add more scale in P&C in some markets, but not under pressure to do so
* Says January started similarly for Pimco as business was in Q4 in terms of net inflows Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)