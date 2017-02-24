BRIEF-Langold Real Estate appoints CFO
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 24 Allianz Malaysia Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit 90 million rgt versus 86.3 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 1.21 billion rgt versus 1.17 billion rgt
* An interim ordinary share dividend of 9.00 sen per ordinary share under single tier system for the FY ended 31 December 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2l6LiG7] Further company coverage:
* US firm bought real estate NPLs from China Huarong -source (Adds China NPL market, Shorevest to service Bain portfolio)