March 27 Allied Group Ltd :
* FY profit from continuing operations HK$ 5.08 billion
versus HK$2.75 billion
* "Consumer finance businesses in hong kong are expected to
remain solid barring any rapid deterioration in economy"
* Expected that downturn of property market may happen if
mortgage interest rates increase substantially in 2017
* "Consumer finance businesses in mainland China seem to
have turned around satisfactorily"
* FY revenue HK$4.10 billion versus HK$4.70 billion
* Second interim dividend (in lieu of a final dividend) of
HK$1.85 per share declared
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: