Feb 22 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* ALLIED ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* EXPECTS ITS OPERATING ENVIRONMENT TO BE GENERALLY FAVOURABLE IN 2017

* QTRLY FFO PER UNIT $0.54

* SEES 2017 MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN SAME-ASSET NOI

* QTRLY AFFO PER UNIT $0.42

* SEES 2017 LOW- TO MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN FFO PER UNIT