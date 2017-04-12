BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc receives extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance with minimum bid price requirement
* Alliqua Biomedical - listing qualifications department granted co an additional 180 calendar day period, or until Oct 9, 2017, to regain compliance
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results