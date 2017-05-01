BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua biomedical - on april 27, 2017, company, unit and perceptive entered into amendment no.2 to forbearance and amendment agreement - sec filing
* Alliqua biomedical inc - pursuant to amedment perceptive agreed to extend forbearance period until earlier of june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.