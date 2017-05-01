May 1 Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua biomedical - on april 27, 2017, company, unit and perceptive entered into amendment no.2 to forbearance and amendment agreement - sec filing

* Alliqua biomedical inc - pursuant to amedment perceptive agreed to extend forbearance period until earlier of june 30, 2017