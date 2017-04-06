April 6 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua Biomedical, Inc announces preliminary first
quarter fiscal 2017 revenue and updates fiscal year 2017
outlook; earnings conference call scheduled for may 9, 2017
* Sees Q1 revenue about $4.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 12 to 17 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $20.4 million to $21.3 million
* Alliqua Biomedical - estimates that sales of products were
$4.4 million and that contract manufacturing sales were
approximately $225,000 for q1 of 2017
* Alliqua Biomedical - fy 2017 total revenue guidance now
assumes contract manufacturing sales of about $1.4 million,
versus $2.2 million in fy ended dec 31, 2016
* Fy 2017 total revenue guidance continues to assume product
sales of $19.0 million to $19.9 million
