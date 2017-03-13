March 13 Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua biomedical inc - on march 7, 2017, co, unit and perceptive credit holdings entered into amendment no.1 to forbearance and amendment agreement

* Alliqua biomedical - amendment to extend forbearance period and to forbear from exercising any rights and remedies until earlier of april 30, 2017

* Alliqua biomedical - co,perceptive entered amendment,restatement of warrant issued to perceptive in connection with closing of credit deal on may 29, 2015

* Alliqua biomedical inc - amended and restated warrant is exercisable for 2 million shares of co's common stock at exercise price of $0.50