March 13 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua biomedical inc - on march 7, 2017, co, unit and
perceptive credit holdings entered into amendment no.1 to
forbearance and amendment agreement
* Alliqua biomedical - amendment to extend forbearance
period and to forbear from exercising any rights and remedies
until earlier of april 30, 2017
* Alliqua biomedical - co,perceptive entered
amendment,restatement of warrant issued to perceptive in
connection with closing of credit deal on may 29, 2015
* Alliqua biomedical inc - amended and restated warrant is
exercisable for 2 million shares of co's common stock at
exercise price of $0.50
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ngYqxT)
Further company coverage: