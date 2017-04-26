BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :
* Allison Transmission announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales rose 8 percent to $499 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 7.5 to 10.5 percent
* Allison transmission holdings inc qtrly earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $461.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow in range of $415 million to $455 million
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $70 million to $80 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results