BRIEF-Allison Transmission qtrly earnings per share $0.63

July 31 (Reuters) - Allison Transmission Holdings Inc

* Allison Transmission announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $580 million versus I/B/E/S view $511.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 15 to 17 percent

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.63

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 35.5 to 36.5 percent

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted free cash flow in range of $485 to $505 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $85 to $95 million

* FY2017 revenue view $2.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S