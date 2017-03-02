BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Allreal Holding AG:
* Issues 160 million Swiss francs ($158.24 million)bond
* Issue serves to refinance existing liabilities
* Coupon 0.875 pct p. a., duration: 10 years, until March 30, 2027 Source text - bit.ly/2lhZUr9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0111 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.