BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 2 Allstate Corp:
* Q1 earnings per share $1.79
* Allstate Corp - qtrly book value per common share $52.41 versus $48.89 last year
* Says total revenue of $9.4 billion in Q1 of 2017 increased by 6.3% compared to prior year quarter
* Allstate Corp - qtrly operating earnings per share $1.64
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allstate Corp qtrly catastrophe losses $781 million versus $827 million last year
* Says Q1 property-liability insurance premiums $7.96 billion versus $7.72 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2qvMCGg) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.