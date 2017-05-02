May 2 Allstate Corp:

* Q1 earnings per share $1.79

* Allstate Corp - qtrly book value per common share $52.41 versus $48.89 last year

* Says total revenue of $9.4 billion in Q1 of 2017 increased by 6.3% compared to prior year quarter

* Allstate Corp - qtrly operating earnings per share $1.64

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allstate Corp qtrly catastrophe losses $781 million versus $827 million last year

* Allstate Corp qtrly catastrophe losses $781 million versus $827 million last year

* Says Q1 property-liability insurance premiums $7.96 billion versus $7.72 billion