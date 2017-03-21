March 21 Ally Financial Inc:
* Ally Financial Inc - expect 5 - 15 pct adjusted EPS growth
in 2017
* Ally Financial Inc says near-term will be impacted by
lease and used vehicle price declines and provision build - sec
filing
* Ally Financial Inc - do not expect material 2017 impact
from tax and regulatory changes
* Ally Financial Inc - "tax and regulatory changes could be
long term positive"
* Sees Q1 non-gaap net financing revenue to be fairly flat
quarter over quarter
* Ally Financial Inc - sees Q1 other revenue to be fairly
flat QOQ
* Ally Financial - sees Q1 provision expense $280
million-$290 million
