BRIEF-Freddie Mac expects house price appreciation to be over 5 pct for 2017
* Freddie Mac - expect house price appreciation to be over 5 percent for 2017
May 23 ALM EQUITY AB:
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 637.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 152.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 91.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 27.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Freddie Mac - expect house price appreciation to be over 5 percent for 2017
MEXICO CITY, June 23 Argentine online marketplace Mercado Libre Inc plans to provide working-capital loans to entrepreneurs in Brazil and Mexico this year, expanding on a program the company launched in its homeland last month.