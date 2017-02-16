BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 16 Alma Market SA w Restrukturyzacji :
* Court in Krakow agrees to conclusion of contract of lease of an organized part of co to Alma Krakow
* Court in Krakow agrees also to sale to Alma Krakow of co's assets covering part of inventory of store in Krakow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION