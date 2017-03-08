March 8 Alma Media Oyj:
* Is planning to merge its two daily newspaper titles published in Lapland, Lapin Kansa and
Pohjolan Sanomat, to create one media brand of Lapin Kansa
* All employees of Lapin Kansa, Uusi Rovaniemi, Pohjolan Sanomat and Lounais-Lappi have been
invited to statutory personnel negotiations in respect of structural change plan
* Statutory personnel negotiations affect about 91 employees
* According to the employer’s estimate, if plan is implemented, potential repercussions may
lead to staff reductions of no more than 17 person-years for Lapland newspapers
