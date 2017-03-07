March 7 Almirall SA:

* Says presented new analyses of phase 1 and pivotal phase 3 clinical trials of Tildrakizumab, an inhibitor IL-23p19 which is currently being evaluated in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, during an annual meeting of American Academy of Dermatology

* Says data from clinical trials demonstrates long-term efficacy of Tildrakizumab

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)