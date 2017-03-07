BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics updates on its clinical trials
* updates on its clinical trials with PTX-200 following a serious adverse event in a late-stage patient on its breast cancer trial.
March 7 Almirall SA:
* Says presented new analyses of phase 1 and pivotal phase 3 clinical trials of Tildrakizumab, an inhibitor IL-23p19 which is currently being evaluated in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, during an annual meeting of American Academy of Dermatology
* Says data from clinical trials demonstrates long-term efficacy of Tildrakizumab
