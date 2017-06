May 8 ALMIRALL SA:

* Q1 EBITDA 55.0 MILLION EUROS ($60.4 MILLION) VERSUS 54.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 21.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE UP 5 PERCENT AT 210.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 201.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES UP 26 PERCENT AT 24.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 19.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES ITS SKILARENCE DRUG FOR PSORIASIS TO REACH PEAK SALES OF OVER 50 MILLION EUROS

* SEES TO START SELLING SKILARENCE IN EUROPE IN Q3 2017

* SEES TO LAUNCH TILDRAKIZUMAB IN 2018 WITH PEAK SALES OF OVER 200 MILLION EUROS

* CONFIRMS FY 2017 EBITDA AND REVENUE GUIDANCE

