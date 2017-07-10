FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Almirall reduces FY 2017 revenue, net sales and EBITDA growth estimates
July 10, 2017

BRIEF-Almirall reduces FY 2017 revenue, net sales and EBITDA growth estimates

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - ALMIRALL SA:

* Provides Update to Fy 2017 Guidance That Reduces Initial Estimations for Total Revenues, Net Sales and Ebitda Growth

* Says Fy 2017 Guidance Update to Take Account of Adverse Impact of Recent Market Developments in Us Dermatology

* Sees Fy 2017 Ebitda of 140-170 Million Euros

* Sees Low Double Digit Decline of Fy 2017 Total Revenue and Net Sales Versus Fy 2016

* Says Inventory Destocking, Inappropriate Adjudication of Patient Assistance Program and Generic Acticlate Will Adversely Impact the Earnings in 2017

* SAYS ITS BUSINESS IS PERFORMING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS IN EUROPE AND REST OF THE WORLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

