March 8 Almost Family Inc
* Almost Family reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Almost Family Inc says on a same-store basis, medicare
episodic admissions outside of florida grew by 4%, while Florida
grew 1% for q4
* Qtrly net service revenues $153.4 million versus $145.2
million
* Q4 revenue view $157.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
