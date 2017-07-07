BRIEF-Alnylam and Sanofi Genzyme initiate ATLAS Phase 3 program with investigational RNAi therapeutic fitusiran

July 7 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam and Sanofi Genzyme initiate ATLAS phase 3 program with investigational RNAi therapeutic fitusiran

* Says expect top-line data from the ATLAS trials in mid-to-late 2019

* says ATLAS studies are expected to enroll about 250 patients across 3 separate trials conducted around the world

* Says ATLAS to evaluate safety and efficacy of Fitusiran across broad spectrum of patients living with hemophilia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: