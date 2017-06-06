BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Company updated its cash guidance for year ending december 31, 2017 - sec filing
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals-now expects to end 2017 with over $1.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents, fixed income marketable securities, restricted investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million