April 26 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* ALNYLAM REPORTS FINAL 24-MONTH RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION STUDY OF PATISIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL RNAI THERAPEUTIC IN DEVELOPMENT FOR THE TREATMENT OF HEREDITARY ATTR (HATTR) AMYLOIDOSIS

* REMAINS ON TRACK TO PRESENT TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM ITS ONGOING APOLLO PHASE 3 STUDY OF PATISIRAN IN MID-2017

* ALNYLAM PHARMA - RESULTS DEMONSTRATE THAT PATISIRAN HAS POTENTIAL TO HALT OR IMPROVE NEUROPATHY PROGRESSION ACROSS A BROAD RANGE OF NEUROLOGIC IMPAIRMENT

* ALNYLAM PHARMA - PHASE 2 OLE PATIENTS HAVE ROLLED OVER TO ONGOING, GLOBAL APOLLO-OLE TRIAL, PLAN TO PRESENT 36-MONTH DATA FROM COHORT OF PATIENTS IN LATE 2017

* ALNYLAM PHARMA - PATISIRAN FOUND TO BE WELL TOLERATED, WITH NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS FOR UP TO 25 MONTHS OF TREATMENT OR DRUG-RELATED DISCONTINUATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: