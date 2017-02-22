Feb 22 Alon USA Partners LP:
* Alon USA partners, LP reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Alon USA partners LP - refinery operating margin was $7.65
per barrel for Q4 of 2016 compared to $10.02 per barrel for same
period in 2015
* "We do not expect any major maintenance at big spring in
2017"
* Alon USA partners LP - expect total throughput at big
spring refinery to average 77,000 barrels per day for Q1 of 2017
* Alon USA Partners - "our Q4 results reflected weak
refining margin environment that existed throughout 2016"
* Alon USA partners LP - expect total throughput at big
spring refinery to average 75,000 barrels per day for full year
of 2017
