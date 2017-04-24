April 24 Alpha Group:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 204.7 million yuan to 292.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (292.5 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KodaJx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)