May 30 Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc :

* Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal and natural gas assets in West Virginia

* Says divestiture includes 120 producing natural gas wells in five counties

* Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc - terms of transactions were not released

* Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc - with divestitures, co reduces surety bonding by about $3.5 million, $2.7 million in self bonding to be eliminated