May 30 Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc
:
* Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain
coal and natural gas assets in West Virginia
* Says divestiture includes 120 producing natural gas wells
in five counties
* Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc - terms of
transactions were not released
* Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc - with divestitures,
co reduces surety bonding by about $3.5 million, $2.7 million in
self bonding to be eliminated
