July 28 (Reuters) - Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust Sa

* H1 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAXES AT EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS AFTER TAXES EUR 0.8 MILLION IN THE CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR

* H1 2017 GROSS REVENUE AT EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.5 MILLION IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* NET CASH ON JUNE 30, 2017, EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION A YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2eT67Hp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)