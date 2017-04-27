British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Alphabet Inc:
* Q1 revenue $24,750 million versus $20,257 million
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $7.73
* Qtrly aggregate paid clicks up 44 percent
* Qtrly aggregate cost-per-click down 19 percent
* Q1 revenues up 22 pct versus the first quarter of 2016 and up 24 pct on a constant currency basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $7.39, revenue view $24.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 Google Segment revenue $24,506 million versus $20,092 million
* Headcount at Q1-end 73,992 versus 64,115
* Q1 Google Segment Advertising revenue $21,411 million versus $18,020 million Source text (bit.ly/2pE8JwW) Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.