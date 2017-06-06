BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 ALSTOM
* REG-ALSTOM SA: ALSTOM TO MODERNIZE P2000 LIGHT RAIL FLEET FOR LOS ANGELES
* A CONTRACT WORTH OVER EUR 130 MILLION SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million