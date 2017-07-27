BRIEF-AltaGas Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.72

July 27 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd:

* Altagas Ltd. Reports strong second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.72

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AltaGas Ltd qtrly normalized net income C$0.17 per share

* AltaGas Ltd says AltaGas now expects to deliver low double digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 compared to 2016

* AltaGas Ltd - turnaround at gordondale facility is scheduled in Q3 of 2017 but is not expected to have a material impact on normalized EBITDA

* AltaGas Ltd qtrly revenue C$539 million versus C$426 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.11, revenue view C$631.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S