BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Altamir SCA:
* To invest via the apax france ix fund in Cipres Assurances
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2pV7qFW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: