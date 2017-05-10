BRIEF-Capital Markets Authority clarifies on alleged purchase/takeover of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group
* Clarify no regulatory filings made by KCB Group regarding possible acquisition of majority shares of National Bank Of Kenya
May 10 ALTAREA SCA
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 405.1 MILLION (+26,1%)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME €46.6 MILLION, UP BY 7.4 PERCENT
* REVISION OF GUIDANCE FOR FFO PER SHARE: €16.00/SHARE VERSUS €14.50/SHARE INITIALLY ANNOUNCED; INCREASE OF +18% VERSUS. 2016; STRONG VISIBILITY OVER NEXT FEW YEARS Source text: bit.ly/2q37ypQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.