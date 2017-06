June 1 ALTAREA SCA:

* SUCCESSFUL 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN SHARES

* 91.69% SUBSCRIPTION RATE

* ALTAREA COGEDIM STRENGTHENS ITS EQUITY BASE BY €157.2 MILLION

* CREATION OF 1,021,555 NEW SHARES

* THESE SHARES WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY 1ST, 2017 AND WILL BENEFIT FROM THE SAME RIGHTS AS THE OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

* 1,021,555 NEW SHARES WILL BE CREATED, DELIVERED AND ADMITTED FOR TRADING ON JUNE 6, 2017

* AMOUNT OF CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENTS WILL BE LIMITED TO €14.2 MILLION (€11.5 / SHARE) AND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS THE SAME DAY