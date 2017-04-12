BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 13 Altech Chemicals Ltd:
* Altech $2 million share placement to cornerstone investor
* Announces a $2 million share placement to existing cornerstone investor, MAA Group Berhad
* Placement shares will be issued at 14 cents per share
* Funds raised from placement will be applied to completion of detailed design and engineering of co's proposed Malaysian high purity alumina plant
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer