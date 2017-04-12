April 13 Altech Chemicals Ltd:

* Announces a $2 million share placement to existing cornerstone investor, MAA Group Berhad

* Placement shares will be issued at 14 cents per share

* Funds raised from placement will be applied to completion of detailed design and engineering of co's proposed Malaysian high purity alumina plant