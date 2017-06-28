June 28 Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment

* Alterra power corp says expanded facility will be secured by and supported by cash flows from alterra's projected 51% ownership stake in flat top project

* Alterra power- ‍loan expansion will fund in conjunction with completion of flat top project financing, which co expects to occur within next few weeks​

* Alterra power corp - ‍alterra also expects to sell down a 49% interest in project to a sponsor-partner​

* Alterra power corp says net proceeds, about us$20.6 million, will be used as part of alterra's sponsor equity contribution for flat top wind project

* Alterra power corp - ‍project is expected to achieve commercial operations in first half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: