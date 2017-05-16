BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 16 Alterra Power Corp:
* Alterra Power announces potential sale of blue lagoon interest
* Alterra Power -HS Orka HF will examine strategic alternatives for its 30 pct ownership interest in blue lagoon tourist resort, up to and including a full sale
* Alterra Power Corp says Stöplar Advisory in iceland has been engaged to communicate with potential investors and administer process
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.