May 16 Alterra Power Corp:

* Alterra Power announces potential sale of blue lagoon interest

* Alterra Power -HS Orka HF will examine strategic alternatives for its 30 pct ownership interest in blue lagoon tourist resort, up to and including a full sale

* Alterra Power Corp says Stöplar Advisory in iceland has been engaged to communicate with potential investors and administer process