BlackBerry reports quarterly profit on Qualcomm payment
June 23 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a $940 million arbitration payment from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.
May 25 ALTIA CONSULTORES SA:
* SAYS APPROVED NET DIVIDEND OF 0.08 EUROS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6 Source text: bit.ly/2qmUYPm
* Blackberry Ltd Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02; qtrly GAAP EPS of $1.23