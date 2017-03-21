UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Altice NV:
* Altice acquires Teads, an online video advertising marketplace
* Acquisition values Teads at an enterprise value of up to 285 million euros ($306.77 million) on a cash and debt free basis
* The acquisition purchase price is subject to Teads achieving certain revenue targets in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.