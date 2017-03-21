March 21 Altice NV:

* Altice acquires Teads, an online video advertising marketplace

* Acquisition values Teads at an enterprise value of up to 285 million euros ($306.77 million) on a cash and debt free basis

* The acquisition purchase price is subject to Teads achieving certain revenue targets in 2017