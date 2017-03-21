UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Altice:
* CEO Michel Combes says Altice is aiming to generate several billion dollars in advertising revenues within a few years time
* Combes was speaking at a news conference after Altice announced the acquisition of online video advertising company Teads
Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.