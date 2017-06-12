June 12 ALTICE NV:

* REG-ALTICE NV : ALTICE ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT ALTICE USA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $27.00 AND $31.00 PER SHARE

* ALTICE USA LAUNCHED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 46,551,725 SHARES OF ITS CLASS A

* ALTICE USA HAS APPLIED TO LIST ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK ON THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL "ATUS."