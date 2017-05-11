BRIEF-Tesco experiencing IT issue, grocery home shopping orders affected
* "Currently experiencing an it issue which is affecting some grocery home shopping orders"
May 11 SFR Group
* Altice CEO Michel Combes confirms that the job cuts at SFR will have a full impact on its results by 2018
* Altice CEO says cost savings stemming from the job cuts reduction at SFR will amount to 400 million euros on an annual basis
* Altice CEO says mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin target for France remains unchanged at 45 pct
* Altice CEO says considers creating a global brand for the group Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Edotco pakistan (private) enters agreement for subscription, sale and purchase of shares with Tower Share (Private) And Tanzanite Tower Private