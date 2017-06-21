June 21 Altice Usa Inc

* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing

* Altice USA Inc had previously expected IPO of 46.55 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share

* Altice USA says in IPO, co to sell 12.07 million shares of class a common stock and selling stockholders to sell 51.9 million shares of class A common stock

* Altice USA says co will not receive any of proceeds from sale of shares of class A common stock by selling stockholders