June 21 Altice Usa Inc
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of
class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share
- sec filing
* Altice USA Inc had previously expected IPO of 46.55
million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27
and $31 per share
* Altice USA says in IPO, co to sell 12.07 million shares of
class a common stock and selling stockholders to sell 51.9
million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA says co will not receive any of proceeds from
sale of shares of class A common stock by selling stockholders
Source text : bit.ly/2tOgKgX
