Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:

* Buys 25 percent stake in Sport TV, which has 6 sports channels in Portugal.

* Does not disclose amount paid.

* To share ownership of Sport TV, in equal stakes, with NOS , Olivedesportos and Vodafone Portugal, a unit of Vodafone. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)