BRIEF-Bombardier foresees investments of up to 70 mln euros in German sites until 2019
* Agreement reached on the reorientation of bombardier transportation in Germany, laying the foundation for the future
June 28 Altiplano Minerals Ltd :
* Altiplano Minerals Ltd. announces appointment to board of directors and formation of advisory board
* Appointment of Jamie Hutton as an independent director, effective immediately
* Hutton's appointment expands company's board of directors to five
* Opus issues a USD 25 million taxable corporate note in the U.S.