RPT-Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
March 1 Altisource Asset Management Corp
* Altisource Asset Management Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to successfully deliver on RESI's strategic objectives
* Q4 loss per share $1.09
* Qtrly total revenues $5.2 million versus $24.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage: