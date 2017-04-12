April 12 Altisource Residential Corp:

* Altisource Residential -on April 6, 2017, RESI TL1 Borrower LLC entered into credit and security agreement with American Money Management Corporation

* Altisource Residential Corp - term loan agreement has a maturity date of April 6, 2022 and a fixed interest rate of 5.00 pct

* Altisource Residential-pursuant to term loan agreement,borrower borrowed $100.0 million to finance ownership,operation of single-family rental properties

* Altisource Residential- on April 6, co through units,amended,extended existing $250 million loan, security agreement with Nomura Corporate Funding Americas

* Altisource Residential Corp - under amendment agreement, company and Nomura extended termination date of facility by one year to April 5, 2018

* Altisource Residential Corp - under amendment agreement, co and Nomura increased uncommitted maximum borrowing amount to $100 million Source text for Eikon:(bit.ly/2oZ1AXL) Further company coverage: